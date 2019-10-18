Court hears how Simple Minds singer's brother was sent images of superfan in gold mankini

A Simple Minds superfan, claiming frontman Jim Kerr's brother tried to blackmail him of £100,000, had a gold mankini embossed with the band's logo a court heard.



John Fagan told jurors Paul Kerr, 56, repeatedly accused him "of being a child rapist on the run from the police in Liverpool".



Kerr denies stalking him and his wife Julie Fagan between January and November last year, who he claims wanted to hurt his brother after a falling out over his new album.



Mr Fagan told Lewes Crown Court: "When you think about who he is, he's the brother of a famous celebrity and he's abused that position and posted to a worldwide audience that I've raped a nine year old boy and my wife is a come Muslim whore, that puts it into context, how we were feeling."

Mr Fagan appeared at Lewes Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

Kerr, of Brighton, claims the Fagans conspired with his ex Elizabeth Vanthof, a university worker in France, to create fake Facebook posts to frame him to the police.



He also denies stalking her from April to November that year after she broke up with him.



Jurors today heard Miss Vanthof had sent a photo of Mr Fagan in a mankini to Kerr early in 2018.



His barrister Paul Walker asked Fagan: "Is that the gold mankini we are talking about, the gold one?"



Mr Fagan said he believed the photo had been uploaded on to the Simple Minds International Facebook as a joke and added: "That was taken on our anniversary one year - it might have been 2018, 2017."



Mr Walker asked: "I mentioned the Simple Minds emblem on the mankini, now this is an image that was sent to Mr Kerr by Elizabeth Vanthof, were you aware of that?"



Mr Fagan replied: "No. I remember this photograph posted on a Facebook forum as a joke. I think it was Simple Minds InternationalHey."



He denied being given Kerr's Facebook and email passwords by Miss Vanthof.



The trial continues.