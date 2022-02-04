This was achieved following the appointment of Ashley Edwards QC as principal Crown counsel by the Lord Advocate.

Ms Edwards will lead the advocate depute team in the prosecution of serious crime.

She will report directly to Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC and Solicitor General for Scotland Ruth Charteris QC.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC said: “Ashley is an outstanding lawyer who is eminently qualified for this role.

"Since returning to Crown Office in the summer of last year I have been hugely impressed by the way she approaches the important work done by the Crown. I am confident she will build upon the contributions of Stephen O’Rourke, who so tragically died in December, and Alex Prentice who was PCC before him.”

Ms Edwards was previously deputy PCC and has been an advocate depute since 2008.

Right to left: Solicitor General for Scotland Ruth Charteris QC, Ashley Edwards QC principal Crown counsel and Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC (Photo: COPFS).

She has extensive experience in dealing with a wide breadth of criminal law cases.

These cover those involving non-accidental injuries to children, deaths in custody, health and safety prosecutions and conduct of appeals.

Ms Edwards gained a BSc in Pharmacology before turning to the law.

COPFS commented that her background makes her ‘ideally placed to deal with scientific and medical aspects of a prosecution’.

For example, examining DNA, LCN DNA, Forensic medical, psychological and psychiatric evidence.

She is also experienced in the examination of children and vulnerable witness using special measures.

Among the many cases Ms Edwards has dealt with was the prosecution of the office of Chief Constable of Police Scotland for health and safety failings following a car accident on the M9 in which two people died.

Other new appointments include Richard Goddard QC who has been promoted from assistant to deputy PCC, Susanne Tanner QC, who was recently appointed assistant PCC and has been joined in that role by Lisa Gillespie QC.

Alex Prentice QC continues as senior trial counsel and director of advocate depute training.

Gavin Anderson, Lorraine Glancy and John Keenan are to become senior advocate deputes.

