Concerns grow for missing West Lothian girl, 15, not seen for two days

Concerns are growing for a missing 15-year-old girl in West Lothian who was last seen two days ago.

Charlotte 'Charley' Redmond was last seen leaving an address in Whitburn at about 2:30pm on Saturday.

Police said the 15-year-old, who lives in the Whitburn area, has not been seen since and there are "growing concerns for her welfare."

Charley is described as female, white, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with long brown hair and a fair complexion. She has a scar above her left eyebrow and a scar at her right eye.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black top, a short black skirt and dark coloured trainers.

She is believed to have travelled to the Glasgow area.

Anyone who may have seen Charley since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3966 of 1st February.