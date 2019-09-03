Concerns grow for Leith man Stanislaw Zajac last seen three days ago

An appeal has been issued to help trace a missing man in Edinburgh.

Polish national Stanislaw Zajac, who lives in Leith, was last seen around 9pm on Saturday 31st August in Salimaker Road, but hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since this time.

Concern is now growing for the 51-year-old’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Stanislaw is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with a medium/athletic build and short curly brown hair. He wears glasses and usually has them hanging around his neck. He may have looked to travel to the North Berwick area.

Inspector Grant McCulloch from Craigmillar Police Station said: “Stanislaw has been missing for a number of days now and this is completely out of character for him. As such, his family are understandably worried.

“We have a number of police resources enlisted in the search for Stanislaw and I am now looking for assistance from the public.

“If you believe you may have seen him since Saturday evening, or have been in contact with him, then please contact us immediately.

“I’d also urge Stanislaw himself to get in touch with us to confirm he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3571 of the 2nd September.

