Concerns grow for Glasgow mother and daughter missing for 24 hours

Concerns are growing for a missing Glasgow mother and daughter who have not been seen in more than 24 hours.



Rodica Rezmives, 43, and her four-year-old daughter Jamaica were outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.



The pair were stood at the hospital entrance, near the Marks and Spencer, around 10:50am on Tuesday, where they were speaking to another family member.

Rodica and Jamaica Rezmives have not been seen since Tuesday morning. Picture: Police Scotland handout

The family member left to go and collect a car, however, on their return Rodica and Jamaica had left.



Rodica and Jamaica have not been seen or heard from since and were reported missing to the police on Tuesday.

When Rodica was last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, a scarf, black skirt with white on it, red and white trainers and a blue Tommy Hilfiger bag. Jamaica was wearing a black jacket and a white scarf.

Officers are in the process of accessing CCTV footage for any additional information it could offer.

Rodica has links with Glasgow, Manchester, France and Romania.

Inspector Michelle Grant said: “Our concern for Rodica and Jamaica is growing and we are liaising with family and friends for any information which could lead us to locating them. Jamaica is with her mother but we want to know they are both safe and well. If anyone has any information or knowledge as to their whereabouts, please contact police and pass the information on. If Rodica hears this appeal, please contact us so that we know you and Jamaica are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3485 of 1 October 2019.

