Concern grows for missing woman, 30, last seen in Fife town.

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 30-year-old woman last seen in Kirkcaldy.

Nicola O'Hara was last seen in the Seafield area of the town at around 6pm on Tuesday 20th August - and has so far failed to return home.

Nicola O'Hara was last seen in the Seafield area of the town. Pic: Police Scotland.

In a statement released on Wednesday, police said: "Concern is now growing for the 30-year-old's welfare and anyone who knows her current whereabouts is asked to come forward."

Nicola is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build, long brown hair and wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and purple trainers.

She also speaks with an American accent.

Inspector Gordon Anderson, from Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: "Nicola's family and friends have not seen or heard from her since Tuesday evening and are growing increasingly worried for her welfare and as such, we are keen to locate her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

Nicola O'Hara. Pic: Police Scotland.

"In addition to police resources, our inquiry is being supported by colleagues from the Coastguard and we are extremely grateful for their assistance.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola since 6pm on Tuesday, or who has information that can assist our investigation, should contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 531 of the 21st August.