Concern growing for welfare of missing 62-year-old Broxburn man

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in Broxburn.

Officers have said they are concerned about the welfare of Alan Kerr who was last seen when he left his home in Hillview Avenue at 7pm on Monday.

The police believe Mr Kerr may have been driving his grey Vauxhall Corsa, with the registration number WV14 KYG, in the Corstorphine area at around 4.40pm on Tuesday 30 July.

West Lothian Police said: "Concern is now growing for the 62-year-old's welfare any anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Sai Chan from Broxburn Police Station said: "It is out of character for Alan not to return home, or tell family or friends where is going.

"As such, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe and anyone who knows where we can find Alan should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if Alan sees this appeal then please get in touch to confirm that you are alright."

Mr Kerr is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with a stocky build, round face, bald head, short grey hair at sides and back. Police said he normally wears jeans and polo shirts, dark trainers or brown shoes.

Sergeant Sai Chan from Broxburn Police Station said: "It is out of character for Alan not to return home, or tell family or friends where is going.

"As such, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe and anyone who knows where we can find Alan should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if Alan sees this appeal then please get in touch to confirm that you are alright."

Those with information can contact Broxburn Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 571 of 30 July.