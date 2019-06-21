Community service for Mayfield paedophile hunter who lied about wheelchair in £15k benefits con

A NOTORIOUS online paedophile hunter who has helped catch scores of child sex abusers has appeared in court herself - after she carried out a £15,000 benefit scam.

Karen Ferry conned thousands in benefits after claiming she needed the use of a wheelchair and a walking stick due to a “degenerative pain” condition.

Ferry, 47, told the DWP she had been in “extreme pain” for years and was forced to move her bedroom downstairs due to her mobility issues.

She also claimed she would “start shaking” and “believe I am going to stop breathing” whenever she attempted to leave her home during the 40-month benefits con.

But at the time of claiming the cash Ferry had been working as a security manager in charge of teams of stewards at football matches, rock concerts and music festivals.

Ferry, from Mayfield, Midlothian, has also been involved with the online paedophile hunting group Wolf Pack Hunters UK for the past two years and has helped put online child abusers in the dock.

Ferry had previously admitted to knowingly making a false statement to the DWP and claiming £15,000 in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) she was not entitled to between November 17, 2014 and March 25, 2018.

She returned to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday for sentencing where Sheriff Nigel Ross ordered Ferry to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and placed her on a 12-month supervision order.

Previously the court heard the the PIP benefit was claimed by a self assessment form and the DWP set up an investigation into Ferry’s benefit claims last year.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lavelle said at the time of claiming Ferry was employed by Global Security Stewarding and was “responsible for a team of stewards” who worked at events across Scotland.

The fiscal added the benefits cheat “was in charge of certain areas” at the events and her role required her to “physically active and alert” for “a minimum of five hours” per day.

The fiscal said Ferry’s PIP forms included the statements: “I cannot go anywhere on my own and just thinking about it makes me very anxious.

“If I leave to my front gate I start shaking, my chest gets tight and I believe I am going to stop breathing. My heart races and I break out in a sweat.

“I have these problems at all times of the day, and every day.”

Ferry also claimed “it was painful to walk just a few yards” and she needed the help of a wheelchair and a walking stick to aid her mobility.

Ferry is a member of the controversial online paedophile hunter group Wolf Pack Hunters UK who have been responsible for scores of child sex offenders appearing in court.

The group use decoys to lure alleged offenders into chatting with who they believe to be a child before a meeting is organised.

The Wolf Pack members then stream the meetings with the alleged offenders live on Facebook before handing all their evidence over to police.