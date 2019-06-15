Cocaine ‘used across social spectrum’ says support group

Cocaine should no longer be viewed as a “middle class party drug” as usage in Scotland continues to climb, an organisation that supports addicts has warned.

Debate over the proscribed substance and its social acceptability has been reignited in recent weeks by Tory leadership contender Michael Gove’s admission he took the drug, and by hints from his rival, Boris Johnson.

Much of the recent political debate has centred on the easy availability of the drug among professional classes working in London.

But the reality in 2019 is that “cocaine has no demographic”, one recovering addict told Scotland on Sunday, thanks to falling prices and growing acceptance of usage in social circles.

The man, who asked not to be named, is among the volunteers who run Cocaine Anonymous Scotland, a fellowship group which is similar to – but unaffiliated with – the longer established Alcoholics Anonymous.

It hosts around 90 meetings a week in Scotland, mostly across the Central Belt, up from around 50 meetings a week five years ago.

“Cocaine wasn’t as accessible in Scotland 15 years ago,” the man added. “When I stopped using two years ago, I would say it was extremely accessible. It had become a lot more socially acceptable.

“It was no longer one type of person that was using. I had friends who worked a variety of different jobs, from the building sector to the legal profession, and they all used. The demographic has changed massively in the last decade.

“At house parties, people no longer felt like they have to hide it. It was something that came with the booze.”

The 2018 Global Drug Survey – a worldwide survey which charts drug-taking habits – found that Scots consumed the most cocaine in a single session.

David Liddell, chief executive of the Scottish Drugs Forum, said: “Cocaine is used by people across the social spectrum.

“Recreational use of cocaine occurs across the social spectrum and is often combined with alcohol use. This results in people drinking for extended periods, so increasing potential harm.”

Cocaine Anonymous Scotland can be contacted via a helpline on 0141-959 6363