Abigail Young, 14, was last seen around 5pm on Tuesday, June 22 when she left Orbiston Place in Clydebank to go and visit relatives.

The teenage girl failed to return home and was reported missing to the police around 10.45pm the same day.

Abigail is white, around 5ft. 1 in height, with blue eyes, slim build and has red/auburn-coloured short hair.

There is no information on what Abigail may be wearing.

However, Police Scotland has announced that the teenage girl from Clydebank tends to socialise in the Clydebank and Knightswood areas.

Officers are checking any relevant CCTV for any information on her whereabouts.

If anyone has seen Abigail or has any information as to where she might be, you can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3744 of 22 June, 2021.

