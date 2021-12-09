Clydebank assault: Man suffers serious injuries to head and torso after being approach and assaulted from behind

A man was left with serious injuries to his head and torso after he was approached from behind and attacked in Clydebank on Tuesday.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:23 pm

The incident happened at around 10pm on December 7, on Braes Avenue in Clydebank.

The 32-year-old victim was walking towards Brown Avenue when the suspect approached and assaulted him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and police have begun making enquiries to establish who carried out the attack.

Officers have conducted door-to-door visits and are asking anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has any information to come forward.

The suspect has been described as a slim man in his twenties or thirties, with short dark hair, who is around 5ft 2in tall.

Police do not know what he was wearing at the time of the assault and believe he left on foot after committing the crime.

Detective Constable Paul Lyons from Clydebank CID said: “This incident happened in a very residential area, and, although we appreciate the time of night meaning it was dark, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.

“Anyone with private or doorbell camera systems that we haven’t yet spoken to in the Braes Avenue area should check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us.

"Also any drivers recording with dash-cam are asked to check their systems to see if the incident was captured.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3557 of December 7, 2021.

