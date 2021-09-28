The incident happened around 6.45pm on Saturday, May 22, when a 15-year-old girl was w alking with a group of friends on the grass area near the bandstand.

Officers believe that the man pictured can help with their ongoing investigation into the assault.

He is described as white, with short dark hair, was wearing dark clothing and carrying a distinctive yellow bag.

Police Scotland has released the images of the man following the assault of a 15-year-old girl on the Clyde Walkway in Glasgow in May (Photo: Police Scotland).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or who recognises the man in the images is asked to get in touch.

"Likewise, if the man himself sees the images please call us."

If you can help, contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3185 of Saturday, 22 May 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

