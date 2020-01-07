Clothing worth £8,000 stolen in overnight raid on Jedburgh store

Thieves have stolen more than 100 items of designer clothing worth around £8,000 during a break-in at a Jedburgh clothing store.

David Thomson and Son outfitters on High Street was broken into via a smashed front door at around 4am today.

As well as 100 items of designer clothing, included branded gear by Levi and Tommy Hilfiger, was taken as well as a three-figure sum of cash from the till.

Police, who believe the clothing stolen includes jeans, t-shirts and knitwear, are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Constable Sandy Blacklock of Borders criminal investigations department said: “This break-in has affected a well-established and popular business which has been at the heart of the community in Jedburgh for many years.

“We urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the High Street overnight, or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward if you can help our enquiries.

“I would also ask anyone who is offered items of designer clothing for sale in unusual or suspicious circumstances to let us know.

“The clothing, which includes Levi and Tommy Hilfiger branded items, is valued at around £8,000. A sum of cash worth a low three figure sum was also stolen from the store.”

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0292 of Tuesday, January 7, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”