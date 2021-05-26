Christopher Nicol: A man had plead guilty to murdering a man in front of the victims two young children

A man has plead guilty in the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday to murdering Chris Nicol in front of two young children.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 7:16 pm
Steven Bryceland, 45, murdered Chris Nicol around 9.05pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He went round to Chris Nicol’s flat in Maple Road in Greenock and brutally attacked him in front of his victims children, who were at the time ages five and six years old.

Detective Inspector John Stewart said:“Chris Nicol was brutally killed at the hands of Steven Bryceland in front of his two young children.

"Bryceland went to Chris's home that evening armed with a knife and intent on robbing him.

"Two innocent children were exposed to the horror of what followed and have to live with the consequences of Bryceland's cowardly and despicable actions.

"Our thoughts are still very much with his family, during what has been an agonising time for them. I hope that the outcome today provides some sense of justice to them.

