Chinese motorist subjected to racist vandalism in Brightons

A Chinese man parked his car in his driveway last night and woke up this morning to find it covered in racist slurs and his brake pads filled with expanding foam.

The incident happened at some point between midnight and 6am this morning in Battock Road, Brightons.

According to the car owner, who reported the crime to the police, the racist graffiti was sprayed all over the car windows.

He added: “I’ve had my car vandalised a few times over the years, but nothing like this. I don’t know who it could be, but whoever it was they know I’m Chinese.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating after a car was vandalised in Falkirk. The incident happened sometime overnight between Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 outside an address in Battock Road.

“A BMW car sustained damage to its bodywork and was spraypainted with a racist comment. This matter is being treated as a hate crime and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.”

People can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.