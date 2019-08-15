Child, 8, taken to hospital following 'serious' three-car collision in Dalkeith

Have your say

Police are in attendance at a car crash on Easthouses Road in Dalkeith.

Three cars are involved and officers have described it as 'serious'.

Officers remain at the scene. Picture: TSPL

An eight-year-old has been taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected broken leg.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed there were 'injuries to other children'.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services remain in attendance and the road was still closed at 9pm.

More as it comes.