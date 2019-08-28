Charity worker stole £16,000 from disabled man unable to speak and woman with MS

A callous charity worker who stole thousands of pounds from two severely disabled clients is facing a jail term.

Julie Sibbald was looking after a man who is unable to speak when she swiped more than £12,000 from his bank account over a near two-year period.

The charity worker stole from two vulnerable adults.

The dishonest carer then took a further £3640 from a wheelchair-bound woman and who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis over four months.

Sibbald, 52, was working with charity Free Space when she swindled the cash from the vulnerable adults who both lived in a supported accommodation unit in Edinburgh.

The scam was uncovered after when another charity worker opened a bank statement belonging to the second victim and noticed many unaccounted withdrawals from her account.

Free Space is a registered charity that provides services and support for disabled people in and around the Edinburgh area.

Sibbald, from Joppa, Edinburgh, admitted her guilt to stealing the cash during an appearance in the dock at the capital’s sheriff court on Tuesday.

Sheriff Alison Stirling told the thief sentence was being deferred for reports and for a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

But the sheriff warned Sibbald: “There is no guarantee you will end up with a community disposal.”

Prosecutor Ross Carvel told the court Sibbald was employed by the registered charity and her duties included helping clients with tasks such as shopping.

Mr Carvel said the first victim was described as “effectively incapacitated” as he is unable to speak due to the effects of an illness and also suffers from epilepsy.

The fiscal said: “The panel [Sibbald] would have access not only to the cards but also to the PIN numbers.

“The panel was a designated key worker for [the man]. There were 42 transactions made by the panel amounting to a total of £12,400.

“These were generally £250-£350 withdrawals made when she was doing legitimate work and then withdraw that cash at the same time.”

The fiscal added Sibbald was also the key worker for the second victim and was caught when another charity worker “had cause to examine the incoming mail”.

Mr Carvel said: “The worker noticed a number of sizeable withdrawals made. There were 11 transactions involving £3640.”

Police were then contacted after an accountant had been employed to go through both victim’s bank accounts.

Defence agent Julia McPartlin said she would reserve her mitigation to the sentencing diet.

Sentence was deferred to October.

Sibbald pleaded guilty to using a bank card belonging to a man, now aged 62, and stealing a quantity of money from an ATM machine at Sainsbury’s, Westfield Road, Edinburgh, between January 18, 2016 and December 29, 2017.

She also admitted to using a debit card belonging to a woman, now aged 51, and stealing a quantity of money from an ATM machine at the same location between November 6, 2017 and February 10 last year.