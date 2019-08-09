Chancer walked out of Falkirk Asda with TV in a trolley

Have your say

Shopping trolley’s are handy when stealing bulky items but they can also draw attention from staff.

Jordan Donald (25) found this out the hard way when he tried to pinch a £239 TV set from Asda, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Donald admitted the theft he committed on January 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was seen leaving the shop without paying for a TV which was in a trolley. He was stopped outside and the TV was recovered.

Currently serving 38 months in prison, Donald, 75 Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge had a further four months added to his stretch.