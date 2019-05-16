Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths fined after being found guilty of third speeding offence

CELTIC striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined and had penalty points added to his licence after he was found guilty of a third speeding offence.

Griffiths stood trial at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court today after he denied driving his red Range Rover Sport at 54mph in a 40mph zone in the capital.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

The striker, 28, was clocked speeding on the A90 between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, Edinburgh, on January 21 last year.

Justice Hillary Stevenson heard all the evidence in the trial and after finding the Scotland international guilty of the offence fined him £500 and endorsed his driving licence with three points.

The court was told Griffiths, of Wallyford, East Lothian, had two committed two previous speeding offences and already had six points on his licence.

The sentence means Griffiths is now just one driving offence away from being banned from the road.

Previously the court was told Griffiths was written to by police informing him of the intended prosecution in February last year but he failed to reply.

The striker was then written to again by police staff in March where he eventually replied stating he had been behind the wheel at the time of the alleged driving offence.

A fixed penalty of a £100 fine and three penalty points was then offered to Griffiths but was refused.

Justice Stevenson also heard from the operator of the mobile camera unit Robert Jefferson, who caught the footballer speeding, had carried out all the necessary and required checks on the equipment.

Mr Jefferson, 59, said he was “satisfied” the camera equipment was ‘type-approved” and the device had been in complete working order that day.

Griffiths was found guilty of driving at 54mph in a 40mph limit between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, in Edinburgh, on January 21, 2018