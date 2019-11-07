'Celtic fans' stabbed by masked men outside bar in Rome

Two men, believed to be Celtic fans, are in hospital after being stabbed outside a bar in Rome by men in masks.

Local media reports that both men were drinking at The Flann O'Brien pub before being stabbed in the leg ahead of tonight's Europa League match against Lazio.

The attack happened outside The Flann O'Brien pub in Rome. Picture: Google

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Tensions between the two sets of fans are high after Mussolini's granddaughter demanded Hoops fans who displayed a banner depicting her fascist grandfather's hanging body be prosecuted.

Celtic beat Lazio 2-1 in the first leg of the clash on October 24, however, the game was marred by the behaviour of fans of the Serie A club who marched in Glasgow giving Roman Salutes.