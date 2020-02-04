CCTV shows moment Sick Kids charity box is stolen from Dalkeith takeaway

Have your say

The box was taken by a customer.

A Dalkeith takeaway restaurant has shared video footage of its counter-top charity box being stolen by a customer.

The Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity box, which was tied down, was taken on Saturday from Kebab Mahal in Dalkeith.

A fundraiser for the Sick Kids set up by the restaurant has since raised £90.

CCTV video shows two young women chatting to staff while leaning on the takeaway counter.

One of the women can be seen struggling to untie the box, which is out of sight from staff behind the till.

She then hides the box inside her coat pocket and walks out.

The other woman can be seen taking the food the pair have ordered before walking out.

Footage taken from another angle shows the woman who took the box running away around the corner from the shop, while the other woman follows at a sedate pace carrying the food.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police received a report of the theft of a charity tin from a business premises on Dalkeith High Street on Saturday February 1.

"Inquiries are ongoing."