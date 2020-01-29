CCTV images released following serious assault on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street

Police Scotland has released images of three men who officers believe may be able to assist with an investigation into an assault in Glasgow.

The incident happened at around 1.45am on Sunday, July 7, 2019, on Sauchiehall Street, in the city centre.

Officers are looking to speak with these men. Picture: Police Scotland

As a result of this incident a man required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Vicky Shanley said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises any of the men in the images to contact us, as their information could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CID officers at Stewart Street Police Office on 101, quoting incident number 1619 of 13/07/2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.