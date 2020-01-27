CCTV images released after man suffers serious injuries and has phone stolen in Edinburgh city centre assault

A 25-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen.

Police in Edinburgh are continuing to investigate a serious assault and robbery which occurred in the city centre earlier this year.

The incident took place around 3.10pm on Thursday, 2 January, 2020, within a common close on Morrison Street. A 25-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen.

Officers believe that the men pictured may have information to assist their investigation and anyone who recognises either of them is urged to come forward.

One man is described as white, believed to be about 6' tall, around 25-years-old and of medium build. He is pictured wearing a full light grey tracksuit, a blue hat and blue trainers.

The other man is white and believed to be about 5’10" tall. He is pictured wearing a full grey tracksuit with the hood up and a black gilet over the top.

They were last seen on Gardner’s Crescent heading towards Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Police Constable Chris Docherty from Corstorphine CID said: "The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this attack and was understandably very shaken.

"We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate these men to get in touch with us."

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 1774 of 2 January, or can make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

