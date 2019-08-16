CCTV appeal: Police searching for man after 'nasty' Edinburgh assault

Police in Edinburgh have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to who may be able to assist with their enquiries following an assault.

The incident took place on Sunday 28th April 2019 at 4am on Dundee Street, during which a man was injured and required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Keith Tulloch of Corstorphine CID said: “This was a particularly nasty incident from which the victim has sustained a serious injury.

“We believe the man in the footage may be able to assist us with our enquiries and we are appealing for him, or anyone who may know him, to make contact with Police Scotland."

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 900 of the 28th April, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report anonymously.