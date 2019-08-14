CCTV appeal: Edinburgh police hunt man after serious assault in city's Hope Street

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with following an assault which left a man with serious head injuries in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident occurred between 1.45am and 2am on February 9th in Hope Street.

A 20-year-old man was struck on the head and body with an unknown object which required hospital treatment for injuries to his face.

In a statement, police said the man pictured is of interest to this investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, of slim build, aged 18 to 22 with brown hair that was swept forward. He was wearing a black Adidas zip top with white stripes on sleeves, black skinny jeans, white trainers and had a distinctive bird style tattoo on his right hand.

Detective Constable Emma Wilkinson, from Gayfield CID, said: "This attack resulted in the victim sustaining a serious injury to his head. In addition to urging anyone who was in the area to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the man in the photos.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0509 of the 9th February 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.