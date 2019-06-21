CCTV appeal after man, 74, assaulted in Linlithgow outside Aldi store

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a 74-year-old man was assaulted outside an Aldi store in Linlithgow.

The incident happened at about 7:40pm on Thursday, Ferbuary 14th outside the supermarket on Falkirk Road.

Police want to trace a man, pictured, in connection with the incident. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement released today, police said a 74-year-old man was approached by a man and a woman as he crossed the shop car park after leaving Aldi. The man assaulted the victim who sustained an injury that required hospital treatment.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, aged in his 40s, around 6ft tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans.

Constable Ewan Hannay, from Broxburn Police Station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim. We are eager to trace the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We’d ask anyone who recognises him, or has information that can help identify and trace him, to come forward as soon as possible. Equally anyone who witnessed the incident should get in touch with officers.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3609 of 14 February 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be sent to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.