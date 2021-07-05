Officers had received a report of a serious assault within a property on Torrance Avenue at about 10.45am on Sunday, July 4.
Emergency services attended and a woman, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland have confirmed the victim of the brutal assault was a woman named Catherine Stewart.
Officers have asked that the privacy of Ms Stewart’s family be respected as they come to terms with the tragic loss.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.
He was due to appear in court today, Monday 5 July.
Read More
Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are very much with Catherine's family at this time.
“They have asked for their privacy to be respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss."