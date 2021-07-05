Catherine Stewart: Police identify woman who died following serious assault in Airdrie

Police Scotland has confirmed the identity of a woman pronounced dead at the scene following a serious assault in Airdrie on Sunday.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:19 pm
A serious assault happened within a property on Torrance Avenue on Sunday, July 4 (Photo: Google Maps).
Officers had received a report of a serious assault within a property on Torrance Avenue at about 10.45am on Sunday, July 4.

Emergency services attended and a woman, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland have confirmed the victim of the brutal assault was a woman named Catherine Stewart.

Officers have asked that the privacy of Ms Stewart’s family be respected as they come to terms with the tragic loss.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

He was due to appear in court today, Monday 5 July.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are very much with Catherine's family at this time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss."

