Carson Shephard: Police remove two cars in search for seven-year-old boy missing since Sunday

Police searching for a seven-year-old boy have removed two cars from the street where he lives in East Ayrshire.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:56 am
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:43 am

Carson Shephard was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock at about 7.20pm on Sunday (September 19).

He is about 3ft 6ins, has short dark brown hair and is of slim build. He was last known to be wearing dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and a black top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The police helicopter, marine and dog units, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water support unit are all involved in looking for the child.

Carson Shephard was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock at about 7.20pm on September 19.

Since Carson was reported missing on Sunday evening, the local community has been helping police officers in the area.

Anyone who has any information or may have seen Carson, or know of his whereabouts, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency situation, quoting incident number 3162 of Sunday September 19.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.