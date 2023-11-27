Caroline Glachan: Three people go on trial accused with 1996 murder of Scottish schoolgirl

The body of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan, then aged 14, was found in the river Leven in 1996

Three people have gone on trial accused of murdering a schoolgirl more than 25 years ago.

Robert O'Brien, 45; Donna Marie Brand, 44; and Andrew Kelly, 44; appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering 14-year-old Caroline Glachan on August 25 1996.

The teenager's body was discovered in the river Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire.

Caroline Glachan's body was found partially submerged in the River Leven in August 1996. Picture: PA

All three accused have pleaded not guilty and lodged special defences of alibi.

The court heard that on various dates between June 1 1996 and August 25 1996, O'Brien, originally from Dumbarton, is alleged to have assaulted Ms Glachan at locations including Balloch Country Park, Renton, Vale of Leven and "elsewhere in Dunbartonshire".

It is alleged he assaulted the teenager by punching her face, placing his hands around her neck and compressing her throat.

Prosecutors claim the three accused arranged to meet Caroline on August 25 1996 at a bridge near the towpath beside the river Leven between Renton and Bonhill.

They are then alleged to have assaulted Ms Glachan, shouted and swore at her and repeatedly kicked and punched her on the head and body.

It is claimed the trio threw bricks or "similar instruments" causing blunt force injuries to her head and body.

Prosecutors claim they pushed, or caused her to fall into the undergrowth, and into the river Leven. The three are then accused of murdering Ms Glachan.