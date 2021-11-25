Caroline Glachan case: Three charged over 1996 death of Dunbartonshire schoolgirl

Cold case review detectives have charged three people in connection with the death of Scots schoolgirl Caroline Glachan 25 years ago.

By Stephen Wilkie
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:25 am
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:41 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Caroline, 14, was found partially submerged in the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill, Renton, at about 4.10pm on Sunday August 25 1996.

Police said they have arrested and charged two men, aged 42 and 43, and a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of the Major Investigations Teams, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our investigation and those who have come forward with important information surrounding Caroline’s death.”

All three are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The case has featured in a string of television documentaries and appeals.

Caroline, from Bonhill, was a pupil at Our Lady and St Patrick's High School in Dumbarton at the time of her death.

A message from the Editor:

Caroline Glachan's body was found partially submerged in the River Leven in August 1996

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.