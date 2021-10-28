The robbery happened on Wednesday at an ATM outside the Bank of Scotland on Kirkton Street.

The incident happened around 2pm at an ATM outside the Bank of Scotland on Kirkton Street.

It comes after three children and a woman were struck by a car on the same street on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim of the robbery, a 42-year-old man, was withdrawing from the machine, when he was approached by a man who brandished a weapon and demanded the cash.

The suspect ran from the area, with a low three-figure sum, in the direction of Church Lane.

He is described as being in his 20s, 6ft 2 in height, with a slim build.

He was wearing a black and white hooded top, with Under Armour across the chest, black Hugo Boss joggers, white trainers, a black and grey skip cap and yellow tinted sunglasses.

Detective Constable Sharon McBride, from Wishaw CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information on this crime, or the man involved, to please come forward.

“The suspect is clearly a violent and brazen individual, to carry a knife on his person and commit this robbery in the middle of the day, in a busy public area. So, if you witnessed the incident or saw the man running from the area, contact us, as any information could prove vital to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 1871 of 27 October. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.