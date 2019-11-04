Carjackers drag teenage girl 'by her hair' in daylight robbery

Carjackers pulled a teenage girl from the seat of her mother's car and drove off in a daylight robbery on Sunday morning.

A mother, aged 51, had parked her grey VW Touran and left her 15-year-old daughter waiting in the passenger seat while she went to the shops.

Police believe the suspects had been dropped off in a nearby village shortly before the car was stolen. Picture: Contributed

But at around 9.15am as the schoolgirl sat in the front seat, she was threatened by a blonde woman dressed in a grey tracksuit who then dragged her from the car.

The blonde woman, aged around 30 and of slim build with her hair tied in a ponytail, was joined by a man in a similar age dressed in navy jogging bottoms and a navy raincoat.

The couple sped off in the stolen car, from the scene of the robbery in Coatbridge Road, Glenmavis, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

The teenage girl was unharmed but was said to be "frightened" by the robbery on Sunday morning (Nov 3).

The mother of the daughter who was pulled from the car posted on Facebook: "They grabbed my daughter by the hair and dragged her out the car.

"She’s okay but we are both really shaken.

Detective Inspector Cammy Miller, said: "What we know from our enquiries so far is that three people, two women and a man, were seen getting into a silver van in Condorrat Road, between Condorrat and Glenmavis village, and then being dropped off a short time later - between 9.15 and 9.30 am on Sunday morning - in Coatbridge Road where the car was stolen.

"Although at this time we cannot confirm if these people were involved, it would be beneficial if the driver of the van, or indeed his/her passengers, got in touch with police.

"The young girl had been waiting in the car for her mother (51) who had popped in to the shop in Coatbridge Road quickly to pick up some items, when she was approached by the woman who threatened her before dragging her out.

"Thankfully she was not injured but this was extremely frightening for her and indeed for her mother.

"Their car was recovered accident damaged later on Sunday afternoon in Laggan Road, Burnfoot, Airdrie."