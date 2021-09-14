Cardboard police officer used to help tackle speeding stolen from outside Scottish school

Designed to deter drivers from speeding, the cut-out had been “securely tied to a lampost” near Reay Primary School in the Caithness village of Reay, near Thurso.

Launching an appeal for information, Police Scotland said the cut-out was taken between 10am and 16pm last Friday (September 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Police Scotland are appealing for information regarding a theft from outside Reay Primary School .

Police have launched an appeal to help find a life-size cut out of an officer after it was stolen. Photo: Police Scotland.

“A cut out of a Police Officer which was securely fixed to a lampost has been stolen.

“The cut out which was located on the main road through Reay, to deter speeding through the village and has been stolen between 10am on Friday 10th September 2021 and 4pm the same day.

“Please contact 101 and quote 20210910-3239 if you have any information.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.