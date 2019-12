Police issued an appeal for witnesses over the festive season after a car was set alight when parked in a Viewpark street.

The deliberate act of fire-raising saw a white Ford Focus torched at 2.15am on Friday, December 27, in McCulloch Avenue.

Those with information are urged to call 101, quoting incident number 0427 of December 27. Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.