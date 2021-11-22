Car crash in Fife: Drink driver tips car over on B921

Police Scotland has reported that a driver was left uninjured after tipping over a car in Fife and failing a breath test.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 8:11 am
A red car overturned near a turn on the B921 in Fife (Photo: Police Scotland).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The crash happened on Sunday on the B921 in Fife.

Police Scotland posted a picture of a red car overturned near a turn on the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Road Policing officers attended the crash.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon pushed on justification for vaccine passport sch...

It is understood that the male driver had left the vehicle before the crash and was found uninjured nearby.

After alcohol was smelt off the driver, a breath test was taken and he failed.

Samples were also taken and the driver was reported for careless driving.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “FifeRP attended this crash on the B921 earlier.

"The driver had left.

"He was found nearby uninjured but It turned out to be more than a case of #YouCantParkThereSir when alcohol was smelt from him.

"Breath Test Failed / samples taken & reported for Careless Driving #FitForTheRoad.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.