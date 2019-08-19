Campaigners raise £1,500 for Hearts fan left with broken jaw after thugs batter him following Motherwell game

More than £1,500 has been raised for a Hearts fan who was left with a broken jaw after he was attacked by a group of thugs in an underpass in Motherwell.

Darren Manson, 22, from Falkirk, was walking to a train station with his mum, Nicky Manson, when he was attacked by a group of boys shouting at them about Hearts after his team won the game 2-1 on Friday night.

Darren was taken to hospital and had surgery on his jaw. Pic: Nicky Manson

Medics had to insert plates and screws into Darren's fractured jaw during surgery and they say it will be at least six weeks before he can eat hard food again.

Speaking on Monday to the Evening News, Darren's mum Nicky said: "Utterly disgusted that another human being can do this to an innocent boy for supporting the team we love."

The 45-year-old said they had walked into the underpass, at Windmillhill Street, before a group of about ten boys started shouting about Hearts before she told them to "shut up, silly wee boys."

Nicky said they started attacking both of them, focusing on Darren and throwing punches to his face.

Darren in his Hearts top.

She said at this point, another older male came over and punched Darren so hard she could hear it, leaving him on the ground in a pool of blood.

Nicky said her son, who works as a window fabricator, was nearly passing out because of the pain and, after giving a statement to police, he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where doctors confirmed the fracture.

She said her son was operated on this morning and that the surgeon said his jaw has been "shattered," meaning plates and screws were needed along with three teeth being removed.

Doctors have told her he will need about six weeks minimum to recover and will be eating soft food during this time.

The injury.

But a Gofundme group has been set up by friend Keith Carlyon to help Darren out while he recovers, with £1,500 raised so far.

A post on the page, which was started on Sunday, explains what happened on Friday night and says: "I’m reaching out to not only the Hearts support, but to anyone who can help Darren in any way you can to recover from this horrific attack.Thanks."

Many generous punters have been leaving messages of kindness and sympathy on the page.

Trevor Henderson said: "This should never happen. Wishing you a speedy recovery Darren."

Kevin McCabe wrote: "From a Hibs fan, get well soon mate."

Lisanne Scott said: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour because of the colour of your shirt, wishing you a speedy recovery xxx"

Willie Law said: "Sorry to hear this, speedy recovery for a fellow jambo."

Nicky and Darren have both thanked everyone who has sent in donations and messages of support.

Nicky added: "The support and generosity from the public far and wide has been truly amazing and there are no words to describe how overwhelmed we are, so thank you again to each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts. It's very much appreciated."

Police Scotland are carrying out inquiries into the incident.