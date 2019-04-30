Camelon woman bit policewoman on body

A Camelon woman assaulted police officers after they enquired about the whereabouts of her young son.

Katlynn Brown (21) of Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon admitted assaulting the officers on February 12, 2019.

Two assaults took place at her friend’s home, also in Carmuirs Avenue while a further three assaults took place later the same day at Falkirk Police Station on West Bridge Street.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that one incident involved Brown biting a policewoman on her body.

Brown’s defence agent said Brown had a “real problem with authority” and that the assaults occurred after Brown became upset at police questioning her about her young son’s whereabouts when he was “perfectly safe” and being cared for by other family members.

He added: “She was sleeping at a friend’s house and had just woken up. Police were not there for her but she reacted very badly to them and to them asking where her son was.”

Sheriff John Mundy placed Brown on a community payback order for 18 months under supervision.