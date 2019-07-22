Camelon man jailed over sexual assault of teenage girls

A man has been jailed for 18 months after sexually assaulting two teenagers.

Terry Waddell (34), 43 Ross Crescent, Camelon, was sentenced last Thursday after being found guilty of assaulting one girl on various occasions between February 1, 2017 and March 16, 2018 when she was 14 and 15 at addresses in Camelon where he kissed her, touched her, rubbed his body against hers and encouraged her to touch him.

The jury also found him guilty of assaulting another girl on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 at a Camelon home by touching her body.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client accepted the verdict but denied responsibility and was “a man of previous perfect character”.

Waddell was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.