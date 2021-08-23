There was a large police presence around the Park Lea area of Caldercruix in Lanarkshire on Monday morning.

Police Scotland have confirmed that the activity was due to reports of a man in possession of a weapon.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers would like to ensure the public there is no wider threat to the community.

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “There has been significant police activity in the Caldercruix area this morning, in particular around Park Lea, this activity was due to police receiving a report of a man in possession of a weapon.

"Officers would like to reassure local residents and the public that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and there is no threat to the wider community.”

