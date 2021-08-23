There was a large police presence around the Park Lea area of Caldercruix in Lanarkshire on Monday morning.
Police Scotland have confirmed that the activity was due to reports of a man in possession of a weapon.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers would like to ensure the public there is no wider threat to the community.
