Caldercruix: Arrest made after police respond to reports of man with a weapon on Lanarkshire street

An arrest has been made after a police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the Caldercruix area on Monday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:50 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:51 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

There was a large police presence around the Park Lea area of Caldercruix in Lanarkshire on Monday morning.

Police Scotland have confirmed that the activity was due to reports of a man in possession of a weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers would like to ensure the public there is no wider threat to the community.

Caldercruix: Arrest made after police respond to reports of man with a weapon on Lanarkshire street

Read More

Read More
Sandeep Patel: Doctor’s son who murdered dad’s former patient, 97, at Fife home ...

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “There has been significant police activity in the Caldercruix area this morning, in particular around Park Lea, this activity was due to police receiving a report of a man in possession of a weapon.

"Officers would like to reassure local residents and the public that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and there is no threat to the wider community.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.