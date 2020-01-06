Burnt out Mini left in Edinburgh park for nearly 7 weeks posing 'health hazard' to children and dog walkers

It's not clear when the wreckage will be removed.

Health concerns have been raised about a burnt out Mini car left abandoned for nearly seven weeks in an Edinburgh park popular with children and dog walkers.

The shell of the burnt out Mini car. Pic: Shiv Das.

Photographs taken on Sunday of the wreckage in St Mark's Park, near Powderhall, show the effects of rust on the vehicle which was dumped there after being stolen and set alight on November 20th.

Police are still carrying out inquiries into the car theft, which took place on October 22nd.

And local residents have voiced concerns about the wreckage still sitting in the north-east corner of the park, nearly seven weeks after it was set on fire.

A huge amount of debris is still lying in the corner of the park. Pic: Shiv Das

One local dog walker, Shiv Das, said: "The abandoned car is an environmental and health hazard to park users. It is also a huge eyesore. Why is it still lying there?"

He also said there is a lot of broken glass around the car and highlighted that many dog walkers and children use the park.

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said they are aware of the car but said it is currently a police matter, with the council still awaiting instruction.

The spokeswoman was unable to say when the wreckage will be cleared.

Police are still carrying out inquiries into thecar theft. Pic: Shiv Das

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who saw the vehicle being driven in the area of St Mark's Park is urged to call 101, quoting incident 3990 of 20 November. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

At the time of the incident in November, officers were also investigating the theft of another Mini One car stolen on November 20th.

Police confirmed at the time that the car thefts were not linked.