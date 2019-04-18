Bradley Welsh shooting: Live updates and tributes after Trainspotting 2 star shot dead in Edinburgh

Former boxer and Trainspotting T2 actor Bradley Welsh died on Wednesday night after being shot near his home in Edinburgh’s West End.

Tributes are being left at the scene of the shooting on Chester Street

