Bradley Welsh murder: What we know after man arrested following Edinburgh shooting
Former boxer and Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh was gunned down outside his home in Edinburgh last Wednesday night.
Police launched a murder investigation following the shooting in the city’s Chester Street and many people left tributes in the aftermath of the shocking incident. Here is a breakdown of everything we know so far about the murder and what has happened since...
1. Man Arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Welsh. He has since been released pending further inquiries. Pictured is a police van at the scene today. Pic: Ian Georgeson