Bradley Welsh murder: What we know after man arrested following Edinburgh shooting

Former boxer and Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh was gunned down outside his home in Edinburgh last Wednesday night.

Police launched a murder investigation following the shooting in the city’s Chester Street and many people left tributes in the aftermath of the shocking incident. Here is a breakdown of everything we know so far about the murder and what has happened since...

1. Man Arrested A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Welsh. He has since been released pending further inquiries.

2. Suspect Spotted A prime suspect in the murder may have been spotted near his victim's home more than a week before carrying out the shooting, according to a neighbour.

3. Football Colours Pictured on Tuesday, six days on from the murder, lots of scarves - of Hibs and Hearts colours - are draped from the fence close to the scene.

4. Minute's Applause Hibs fans paid tribute to murdered fan Bradley Welsh with a minute's applause at Easter Road on Sunday, while some young supporters ran onto the pitch.

