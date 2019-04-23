editorial image

Bradley Welsh murder: What we know after man arrested following Edinburgh shooting

Former boxer and Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh was gunned down outside his home in Edinburgh last Wednesday night.

Police launched a murder investigation following the shooting in the city’s Chester Street and many people left tributes in the aftermath of the shocking incident. Here is a breakdown of everything we know so far about the murder and what has happened since...

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Welsh. He has since been released pending further inquiries. Pictured is a police van at the scene today. Pic: Ian Georgeson

1. Man Arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Welsh. He has since been released pending further inquiries. Pictured is a police van at the scene today. Pic: Ian Georgeson
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
Buy a Photo
A prime suspect in the murder may have been spotted near his victim's home more than a week before carrying out the shooting, according to a neighbour. Pic: Ian Georgeson

2. Suspect Spotted

A prime suspect in the murder may have been spotted near his victim's home more than a week before carrying out the shooting, according to a neighbour. Pic: Ian Georgeson
Buy a Photo
Pictured on Tuesday, six days on from the murder, lots of scarves - of Hibs and Hearts colours - are draped from the fence close to the scene. Pic: Ian Georgeson

3. Football Colours

Pictured on Tuesday, six days on from the murder, lots of scarves - of Hibs and Hearts colours - are draped from the fence close to the scene. Pic: Ian Georgeson
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
Buy a Photo
Hibs fans paid tribute to murdered fan Bradley Welsh with a minute's applause at Easter Road on Sunday, while some young supporters ran onto the pitch . Picture: SNS

4. Minute's Applause

Hibs fans paid tribute to murdered fan Bradley Welsh with a minute's applause at Easter Road on Sunday, while some young supporters ran onto the pitch . Picture: SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5