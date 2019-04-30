Bradley Welsh murder: Fake CCTV footage of Edinburgh shooting posted anonymously online

Fake CCTV footage purporting to show the moment Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh was shot in Edinburgh has been posted online.

The footage, which is titled 'Bradley Welsh Shot Dead (RAW VIDEO)' on video platform Youtube, shows a man with his hood up firing a gun at a target off camera.

The video has picked up over 4,000 views since it was posted on Thursday, April 18 by an account simply called 'DC'.

Bradley Welsh murder: Blundering thugs failed to torch suspected getaway car after shooting

People have been quick to slam the video, which looks to have been shot in the dark, calling it 'fake' and telling the anonymous poster to 'have some respect'.

Mr Welsh, 48, was gunned down on Wednesday, April 17 with a single shot as he went to enter his basement apartment following a gym training session.

Bradley Welsh murder: A timeline surrounding the Trainspotting 2 star’s fatal shooting

A neighbour he had spoken to seconds earlier tried to save his life with CPR but he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The murder prompted a massive outpouring of sympathy for Mr Welsh, who appeared in Trainspotting 2, his partner and their two children.

READ MORE:

His partner, daughter and step-son were in the apartment at the time he was shot.

Police yesterday released CCTV images of a car they would like to gain more information on.

The images show a grey Ford Kuga SUV and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle, which is known to have been within William Street at around 7.30pm, prior to the incident, and then driven through the town, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton around 9pm on the same evening.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Saturday the 20th April at which time it was bearing registration number CX68XVV.