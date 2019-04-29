Bradley Welsh murder: CCTV images released of car linked to West End shooting

POLICE have released CCTV images of a vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old sustained fatal injuries outside his home in Chester Street at around 8pm on Wednesday 17th April.

Officers are now issuing photographs of a grey Ford Kuga SUV and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle, which is known to have been within William Street at around 7.30pm, prior to the incident, and then driven through the town, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton around 9pm on the same evening.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Saturday the 20th April at which time it was bearing registration number CX68XVV.

Anyone who saw this vehicle or has any details relating to its movements is asked to contact police immediately.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “We are still undertaking significant lines of inquiry in our investigation and would now like to ask for assistance from the public in helping us establish the movements of this Ford Kuga.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in and around Chester Street prior to the incident. This will help us identify any occupants and the route taken prior to arriving in Kirknewton.

“If you believe you have information about the Ford Kuga, those who utilised it, or anything else that may be of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please come forward.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident number 3782 of the 17th April. Alternatively an anonymous report can be sent to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

