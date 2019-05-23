Bradley Welsh: family invite all mourners to funeral next month

Have your say

A date has been set for the funeral of Edinburgh boxer Bradley Welsh who was murdered outside his West End home in April.

Mr Welsh's family announced on social media that he would be laid to rest at Mortonhall Crematorium on Friday, June 7.

The 48-year-old sustained fatal injuries after being shot outside his home in the city's Chester Street on the evening of Wednesday, April 17.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old man was charged with his murder.

Police revealed the same man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man, and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man, in Pitcairn Grove, Greenbank, on Wednesday March 13.

The late Bradley Welsh. Picture: TSPL