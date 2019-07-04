Boy, 14, charged with carrying knife after woman followed in Edinburgh park

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carrying a knife in an Edinburgh park.

Police were called to Inch Park on Tuesday after a boy was allegedly seen holding a large blade.

The incident happened in Inch Park. Pic: Google Maps

READ MORE: Police officers hospitalised after being attacked by dogs in Dalkeith

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police in Edinburgh have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with possession of a weapon after officers were called to the Inch Park area on Tuesday 2 July. A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter."

Dog walking business owner, Dominique Di Rollo, told the Evening News she was walking a pet at about 11:50am when she became aware of a teenage boy sitting on a bench who then started walking behind her.

The 26-year-old said she walked towards a basketball court where two men and their children were playing, telling them she believed she was being followed.

Ms Di Rollo said that, as she dialled the police non-emergency number 101, one of the men on the court said a boy behind her was holding a blade.

She then called 999 and walked away - along with the men and their children - towards where other people were gathered in the park.

She said the boy stayed in the area for a short time afterwards before running off towards a local primary school.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Ms Di Rollo said that when police arrived they carried out a line search and found a blade in some long grass within about two minutes. She described the weapon she saw as a large knife.

She added: "The whole thing has had a big impact on me because I was in such a state of shock on Tuesday, but I managed to get myself out of that and think 'I am glad I got that gut feeling' that something was wrong."