Boy, 14, charged with alleged rape of woman in Fife

Have your say

A teenager will appear in court in connection with the rape of a woman in Fife.

Police have confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been charged with the incident that occurred at an area of wasteland in Methil around 8pm on 29 January.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly threatened with a knife and attacked.

The teenager is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

READ MORE: 100 Edinburgh hire bikes trashed in two weeks of vandalism attacks

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, from Fife's public protection unit, said: "This has been a complex investigation and we've been committed to conducting thorough and extensive inquiries since this was reported.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Methil for their support and cooperation with officers throughout this."