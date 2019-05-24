Boy, 14, charged after Fife sex attack

Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with a serious sexual assault in Fife earlier this year.

The assault took place around 8pm on January 29, near Laird Avenue in Methil, when a 20-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and attacked at a nearby area of wasteland.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This has been a complex investigation and we’ve been committed to conducting thorough and extensive inquiries since this was reported.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Methil for their support and cooperation with officers throughout this.”

The 14-year-old boy is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

