Boy, 14, arrested and victim named following fatal Glasgow street attack

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following an attack on a Glasgow street.

The 35-year-old, who has been named as Daniel McGuigan, was approached by two men and assaulted on Stravanan Street in Castlemilk on Friday morning.

Police received reports at around 10.50am yesterday (Friday), of a man being attacked in Stravanan Street, Castlemilk.

Emergency services attended, however Mr McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are continuing."