The Emergency services were called at 4.30am to a crash involving two cars on the Bothwell Street slip road onto the M8 Junction 19.

A 64-year-old man who was driving a black hackney taxi suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old was driving a grey Range Rover and was not injured in the accident.

Traffic Scotland reported at 10.11am that the road was still closed and traffic was slowing from around Junction 25 at the Clyde Tunnel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 64 year-old taxi driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. The 18 year-old driver of the Range Rover was not injured.

“An 18 year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

Bothwell Street crash: 18-year-old arrested and 64-year-old taxi driver in hospital with serious injuries following M8 crash

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.